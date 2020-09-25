Four Injured As Machete-Wielding Man Goes on Stabbing Spree Near Charlie Hebdo's Former HQ in Paris

The police arrested the suspect and were not planning to conduct any further arrests in relation to the incident. French media previously reported the attack was perpetrated by two suspects.

Four people have been injured in a stabbing attack on Boulevard Richard Lenoir in Paris near the former offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine, the French Prime Minister said Friday.

The Prime Minister, whose statement was broadcast by franceinfo, said that two of the injured were in grave condition.

French media initially reported that the assailant attacked several people with a machete.

A police source revealed that the suspected assailant has been arrested and no other suspects are sought. According to media reports, the attacker was detained on the steps of the Bastille Opera. Earlier, media reported there were two suspects in the attack.

​The Paris police previously said on Twitter that an operation is underway in the area and called on citizens to avoid the boulevard. However, the tweet did not provide any information about the operation.

First Deputy Mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Gregoire, in turn, said in a tweet that "a potentially dangerous individual" was wanted by the police in the area.

The incident took place near the Charlie Hebdo building that was the scene of a terrorist attack in 2015 in which twelve died. The terrorists, angered by the magazine's depiction of the Prophet Mohammed, also killed a police officer the next day and another four people in the Hypercacher store on 9 January.

The publisher has recently reprinted the cartoons on the eve of the trial of 14 suspects accused of helping carry out the attacks.