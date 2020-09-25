Serbian Air Force's MiG-21 Crashes in Country's West

The Ministry of Defence of Serbia announced that during a regular flight task at around 9:00 a.m. local time, a Serbian Air Force Mig-21 had crashed in the vicinity of the village of Brasina near Mali Zvornik.
Loznica Info, a local media portal, reports the words of an eyewitnesses, who claims that the plane flew over Gucevo towards Zvornik in a low flight from the direction of Cer and made a circle.
According to the Serbian news portal Telegraf.rs, the crashed plane was a MiG-21 military jet with two pilots.
So far, there is no official information about the victims.
