Register
19:18 GMT23 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Migrants are brought to Dover harbour by Border Force, in Dover, Britain August 12, 2020

    EU Commission Abandons Refugee Quotas in Bid to Appease Eastern States

    © REUTERS / MATTHEW CHILDS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/04/1080364685_0:222:3072:1950_1200x675_80_0_0_ee95e73514b998175f160da6a9e94b56.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202009231080552521-eu-commission-abandons-refugee-quotas-in-bid-to-appease-eastern-states/

    EU Commissioner Ylva Johansson said the body's view of those trafficked across the Mediterranean had changed from refugees to illegal immigrants, She said two-thirds of arrivals were expected to have their asylum claims rejected and be deported.

    The European Union's powerful Commission plans to drop refugee quotas that have divided the 27-member bloc and pay countries to host migrants.

    But Charity Oxfam said the EU Commission proposals announced on Wednesday were a sop to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland, who have opposed the quota policy.

    European Commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson said the situation had changed from 2015 when the quota system was adopted, and indicated a change from the rose-tinted view of illegal immigrants from Africa and the Middle East.

    “We need to deal with the real situation and not deal with the situation that people have in their heads,” she said. “Most are not refugees: two-thirds of irregular arrivals will have a negative decision.”

    Johansson, the Swedish representative on the commission, said 491,200 asylum-seekers were marked for deportation but only 29 per cent had been sent back to their home countries. “100% returns is maybe not doable” she said, but there was “significant room for improvement here.”

    Migrants dry their clothes aboard a tourist boat some 20 kilometers from Malta, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. More than 400 migrants are living aboard pleasure cruise vessels, bobbing in the sea off Malta, many of them for weeks now. Rescued from human traffickers’ unseaworthy boats in several operations in the central Mediterranean since late April, the migrants, along with the Maltese government, are waiting for European Union countries to offer to take them.
    © AP Photo / Rene' Rossignaud
    Austrian Chancellor Says EU's Policy of Migrant Distribution Among Member States Failed
    The plans also include payments to host nations of €10,000 (£9,160) for each adult refugee they take in, although the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said in 2017 that the true cost of hospitality could be much higher.

    Oxfam accused the commission of appeasing Eastern European states. “The commission has bowed to pressure from EU governments whose only objective is to decrease the number of people granted protection in Europe,” said EU office chief Marissa Ryan.

    The proposals would also leave Greece, Italy and Spain to continue bearing the brunt of hosting migrants trafficked from north Africa and Turkey. 

    Nations who do not wish to accept migrants could instead pay to fund reception centres in the hard-hit Mediterranean countries. “Everybody has to do their share of the solidarity,” Johansson said.

    They can also cough up for for “return sponsorship” to migrants' countries of origin, she said, adding that Sweden had “invested a lot in Morocco and Afghanistan” to encourage them to take back failed asylum-seekers.

    Migrants aboard a blue plastic boat in the Mediterranean Sea
    © AP Photo / Renata Brito
    UK Gov't to Begin Weekly Flights of 1,000 Migrants Back to European Mainland, Report Says
    In April this year the European Court of Justice ruled that the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland broke EU law when they refused to accept the refugee quotas set by Brussels. Prague took in only 12 migrnats while Budapest and Warsaw accepted none. 

    Earlier this month Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte asked his country's parliament: "Can you found an EU without Hungary and Poland?" Rutte was speaking in a debate on making member state's access to the EU's €750 billion coronavirus recovery fund dependent on toeing the Brussels line on democratic governance and the rule of law.

    Poland's conservative government has been criticised by western European governments in recent years for legislation allowing the government to appoint judges - as in the USA.

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was called an anti-Semite after his country's parliament passed laws criminalising promoting and supporting illegal immigration, aimed at NGOs funded by Hungarian-born Jewish billionaire George Soros.

    Tensions over migrants also flared with former EU member the UK this summer, as sometimes hundreds of people a day were trafficked across the English Channel from camps in northern France.

    Related:

    Germany Can Take Substantially More Migrants From Greece’s Moria Camp, Says Leader of CSU
    Lesbos in Dire Straits as Germany Plans to Take in 1,500 Migrants From Island's Refugee Camp - Video
    Video From Greek Island of Lesbos, Where Police Are Attempting to Clear Streets of Migrants
    Tags:
    George Soros, Viktor Orban, Spain, Italy, Greece, Sweden, Hungary, Czech Republic, Poland, asylum seeker, Migrants, illegal immigrants, Refugees, European Commission, European Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President Donald Trump speaking at the 75th UN General Assembly in a pre-recorded video.
    Empty UN Headquarters, Pre-Recorded Video Addresses: How 75th UN General Assembly is Held Amid COVID
    Trumpian Truths
    Trumpian Truths
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse