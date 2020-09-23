Belarus' Opposition Wants to Discuss New Presidential Election With Premier, Parliament

"We are ready to start negotiating with the prime minister of Belarus and chairpersons of the commissions of the House of Representatives about setting a date for new elections and interim governance of the country for the transition period", council members Pavel Latushko and Olga Kovalkova said in a statement.
The opposition also urged the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, China, and Russia to recognise Lukashenko as an illegitimate leader.
"We propose creating an international group of mediators with the high representatives from Austria, Great Britain, Germany, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, the US, and France under the OSCE auspices", the statement reads.
Earlier in the day, President Alexander Lukashenko, whose victory in the August presidential election is being contested by the opposition, was reported to have been sworn into the office in a closed and unannounced ceremony.
Belarus has been in a protracted political crisis the presidential election, as a result of which Lukashenko was elected for his sixth consecutive term. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the true winner. Several weeks of opposition protests have been held in Belarus's major cities since the vote was held.
