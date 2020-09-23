Wreckage of US WWII Bomber Exposed by Melting Icelandic Glacier

The wreckage of a US WWII bomber has emerged from the melting Eyjafjallajokull glacier in southern Iceland, allegedly because of climate change.
The Daily Star reported on Tuesday that “many of the plane's components remain easily recognisable to the eye, and the site has begun to resemble a scrapyard”.
Locals, including Guðmundur Gunnarsson, former mayor of the city of Isafjorour, consider the wreck a tourist attraction, rejecting calls to clean it up.
“Ever since I heard about the wreck, I've been restless. I found the story compelling, and once I told my friends about it, they became restless too”, Gunnarsson was cited by The Daily Star as saying.
All of the warplane’s 10 crew members managed to survive the crash that was caused by poor weather conditions, according to the US Air Force, which revealed details of the incident back in 1996.
2010 saw the eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which sent a huge cloud of ash high into the skies, in what resulted in major disruption to European air travel at the time.
