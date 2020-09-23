Civilian Vessel and Russian Frigate Collide in Strait Between Denmark and Sweden, Danish Army Says

The Danish Army reported that a civilian vessel called Ice Rose and a Russian frigate had collided in the Oresund Strait (Sound), between Denmark and Sweden.
There has been no pollution at all, and no one on board the boats has been evacuated, Lisbeth Jorgensen, duty officer at the Danish Armed Forces' operations centre, said.
The civilian vessel is reportedly a container ship, and there hasn't been an oil leak at the site, SVT reported.
Conflicting reports suggest that both ships were in motion when the Russian frigate collided with the Danish container ship.
Ice Rose is being watched to ensure that it can stay afloat safely. According to seafaring monitoring data, Ice Rose was on its way from St. Petersburg to Gothenburg.
