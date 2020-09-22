Register
19:47 GMT22 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Roger Moore’s Smith & Wesson Model 29 .44 magnum revolver

    Video: Scotland Yard Releases CCTV Footage in Hunt For Stolen James Bond Guns

    Metropolitan Police
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/16/1080541667_50:588:1253:1265_1200x675_80_0_0_55daf92485fdcaa9d524b1ff3a936969.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202009221080541875-video-scotland-yard-releases-cctv-footage-in-hunt-for-stolen-james-bond-guns-/

    London’s Metropolitan Police Service filed a new appeal on Monday requesting witnesses for its ongoing probe into a north London burglary which included the theft of five guns previously used in the James Bond film franchise.

    "We now have images of a vehicle that was parked near to the scene of the crime and appears to be carrying out reconnaissance in the area,” Detective Inspector Paul Ridley of North Area Criminal Investigation Department said, as quoted by the Metropolitan Police’s Monday news release.

    At first glance, the video, recorded around 8:00 p.m. local time on March 23, appears to show nothing, but the point of focus appears to be the silver Vauxhall Minerva parked with its headlights on in the right-hand background.

    "In scenes reminiscent of a James Bond movie you can even see the flash of a camera from the occupant engaged in the surveillance. I believe these individuals were involved in the crime, it was only a matter of minutes prior to the raid,” he pointed out.

    "The firearms which were stolen are very distinctive and will almost certainly be recognized by the public and anyone who is offered them for sale,” Ridley noted.

    "The owner of these unique items is devastated, particularly in terms of the sentimental value - they were due to be showcased on display as part of a national exhibition.”

    The guns stolen are one Beretta “Cheetah” semiautomatic pistol with the serial number H02641Y; one Walther PP with the serial number 146872; one Smith & Wesson 44 Magnum revolver with the serial number N60304; one Beretta “Tomcat” semiautomatic pistol with the serial number DAA264306; and one Llama 22-caliber pistol with the serial number 271915.

    Halle Berry’s Beretta 84FS Cheetah from Die Another Day.
    Metropolitan Police
    Halle Berry’s Beretta 84FS Cheetah from "Die Another Day."

    All five of the weapons have been deactivated, according to the release.

    The current suspects are said to be “three white men with eastern European accents.” Authorities noted that they were all wearing face coverings and dark clothing at the time of the burglary.

    Six months after the incident, only one weapon, the Llama pistol used in “Die Another Day,” has been returned. The deactivated weapon was located ”by a member of the public in a field near to Roydon Railway Station in Essex in April,” authorities said.

    The Llama 22 cal. recovered in Essex.
    Metropolitan Police
    The Llama 22 cal. recovered in Essex.

    "I would urge any members of the public that may have witnessed the suspects arriving and leaving, know where the firearms are now, or may have been offered these stolen items for sale, to come forward to my investigation team as a priority,” Ridley concluded in the release, which includes additional images of the stolen guns

    Related:

    Photos: Satellite Imagery Shows Significant Progress Made on China's Type 002 Carrier - Report
    Swedish Space Corporation to Cease Assisting Chinese Companies Operate Satellites
    Photo: NYPD Officer Charged With Allegedly Acting as Agent of China
    Trump Could Face Criminal Tax Probe Based on ‘Public Allegations Alone’ - Manhattan DA
    ‘Serious Security Threat’: Beijing Claims US Spy Planes Posed as Airliners Over 100 Times in 2020
    Tags:
    Scotland Yard, Essex, United Kingdom, movie, Hollywood, Halle Berry, James Bond, James Bond
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russia Marks 640th Anniversary of The Battle of Kulikovo With a Three-Day Festival
    Russia Marks 640th Anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo With a Three Day Festival
    Trumpian Truths
    Trumpian Truths
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse