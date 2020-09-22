Fire at Recycling Firm in Northeast France Produces No Toxic Emissions, Authorities Say

"This morning, the #fire at the Schroll company in #Colmar has declined in intensity but is not yet extinguished. Since the start of the fire, samples have been taken every 2 hours. They did not reveal any toxicity", the prefecture tweeted.
— Préfet du Haut-Rhin (@Prefet68) September 22, 2020
There have been no victims due to the fire.
The fire occurred late on Monday in one of the buildings of the Schroll recycling company in the Colmar commune.
Incendie #shroll #colmar @lalsace @dna pic.twitter.com/8OwDOOtYeU— Emmanuel Bentz (@EmmanuelBentz) September 21, 2020
According to the authorities, the risk of the fire's spread is being controlled by firefighters, who have been operating all night to douse the 32,300 square feet of the fire.
