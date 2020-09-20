Belarusian Security Forces Strengthen Cordon Near Lukashenko’s Residence Amid Protests

A security cordon, which was previously set up around the palace’s perimeter and the adjacent National Flag Square, has now been extended to cover the neighbouring streets. Civilians and journalists are no longer allowed to enter the secure area, where police and armed forces reinforcements are currently based.
Several thousand demonstrators, who had gathered at the Minsk Hero City monument, are currently moving along Prospekt Pobeditelei avenue in the direction of the Palace of Independence.
Olga Chemodanova, a spokeswoman for the Belarusian Interior Ministry, confirmed earlier in the day that at least 10 people have been detained so far during the latest day of protests in Minsk.
People have been carrying out protests on a regular basis since the presidential election of 9 August 9, which resulted in incumbent Alexander Lukashenko winning his sixth term, while the opposition has claimed that another candidate - Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won the election.
