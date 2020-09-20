People Rally in Berlin in Support of Evacuation of Moria Refugees - Video

People have gathered on the streets of Berlin on Sunday to demand the immediate evacuation of Moria camp refugees. The demo is taking place under the slogan “Enough! We have space", with the organisers calling on the German government to accept all refugees who live in the overcrowded Moria camp.
On Tuesday, the German government confirmed that it is in talks to host 1,553 refugees from five Greek islands, all of them families with children, on top of about 150 unaccompanied minors from the island of Lesbos. The protesters consider this number to be too small.
The overcrowded Moria facility was destroyed in a huge blaze earlier in September, leaving nearly 13,000 migrants without shelter. According to Greek media, the fire could have been caused by arson. The fire broke out after reports emerged that 35 residents of the camp had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
