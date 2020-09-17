Trade Unions Hit Streets in Paris to Protest Coronavirus Stimulus Plan - Video

Sputnik is live from Paris as members of the Confédération Générale du Travail (the General Confederation of Labour) trade union have taken to the streets to protest the government's coronavirus recovery plan.
The rally is expected between Place de la République and Place de la Nation, although the exact route has not been announced.
The protest comes as the French government unveiled a "historic" €100 billion stimulus package to relaunch its economy crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.
France has seen a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, with a new daily high of 10,561 cases, registered on 12 September. The virus’s resurgence prompted the authorities to reimpose some of the health measures, including social-distancing rules and the need to wear face masks outdoors and in shared spaces.
