Register
08:37 GMT17 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Anders Breivik

    Norwegian Mass Killer Breivik Applies for Parole, Announces New Lawsuit

    © Sputnik /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202009171080484165-norwegian-mass-killer-breivik-applies-for-parole-announces-new-lawsuit/

    While serving his sentence, mass killer Anders Breivik, the man behind the bloodiest killing spree in the history of modern Norway, expressed remorse over his deeds and voiced a desire to leave the extremist environment. However, many dismissed his “remorse” as mere manipulation.

    Convicted Norwegian terrorist and mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, who is serving a 21-year sentence for killing 77 people on 22 July 2011, has submitted a request for parole through his lawyer.

    “He wants this now. He has been in solitary confinement for over eight years since the trial was over,” Breivik's lawyer Øystein Storrvik told the newspaper Verdens Gang. “He is entitled to a judicial review of parole at a minimum time of ten years in his case. This is a right that all convicts have and which he wants to exercise,” Storrvik added.

    According to Storrvik, there will be a court hearing on whether Breivik is to be released.

    “The legal question is whether the conditions for him to continue to be held in custody have been met,” Storrvik said.

    Lawyer Storrvik also stressed that they are planning a new lawsuit against the state about Breivik’s conditions of imprisonment.

    In 2015, Breivik already sued the state for “human rights violations”. His complaints were initially partially upheld by the Oslo District Court, but the the Court of Appeal later ruled no violations had occurred.

    “We plan to follow up the petition with a new lawsuit about the durability of such a long isolation under the European Convention on Human Rights. His prison conditions have not been significantly improved since this was last dealt with by the courts. The so-called compensatory measures are not sufficient to be able to make such long-term isolation legally sustainable,” Storrvik said.

    In July 2011, whe disguised as a police officer, Breivik tracked and gunned down 69 people, most of them teenagers at a Labour Party youth camp on the island of Utøya, after killing eight people in a bombing in Oslo's government quarter the very same day. In 2012 he was jailed to 21 years in prison, Norway's harshest sentence.

    In Skien prison, Breivik has three cells, each measuring 10 square metres with outdoor views, plus he is allowed to exercise, play video games and watch television. However, his sentence can be extended indefinitely. So far, Breivik has spent his time in maximum confinement and has never had contact with other inmates. Previously, Breivik's sentence was reported to cost Norwegian society NOK 5.2 million annually ($580,000).

    Since his incarceration, Breivik has expressed remorse over his deeds and voiced a desire to leave what he described as “fascist, national socialist and ethno-nationalist ideology and movement”. However, psychologists doubted the authenticity of his sentiment and suggested this may be an attempt at manipulation.

    Breivik has often been compared to Norwegian musician and writer Varg Vikernes, the man behind Burzum, one of the most influential black metal acts. Vikernes, who was convicted of murder and church arson, was handed amaximum prison sentence as well and was long seen as public enemy number one. He ended up serving 15 years in prison and was released on parole. After his release, he moved to France with his wife and children, where he continued to write and make music.

    Related:

    Brutal Breivik Film Spurs Norwegians Into Contacting Mental Helpline
    Ideology Behind Breivik's Terror Spree Enters Norwegian School Curriculum
    Tags:
    Anders Breivik, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth takes part in a military initiation training at Elsenborn Belgian army camp in Butgenbach, Belgium September 10, 2020.
    Princess Elizabeth, Next in Line to Belgian Throne, Engages in Military Training
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse