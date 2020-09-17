Register
07:23 GMT17 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Vikings ship

    Viking Myths Shattered? Study Suggests They Were Neither Fair-Haired Nor Scandinavian

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    151
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/11/1080483807_0:143:1920:1223_1200x675_80_0_0_10ecc5ab33788d14d661679cddbaf4eb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202009171080483497-viking-myths-shattered-study-suggests-they-were-neither-fair-haired-nor-scandinavian/

    According to a major Danish study, many Vikings had dark hair due to DNA from Southern Europe and Asia.

    A major study by the University of Copenhagen has shed a new light on the history of the Viking Age, where the Vikings actually came from, and how they looked.

    To reach its goal, the team of researchers led by Danish professor Eske Willerslev has studied samples of Viking Age bones from twelve different countries, extracted DNA and mapped the genes. A total of 442 skeletons have been studied.

    Judging by the DNA, the researchers concluded that the Vikings actually had quite a lot of genes in common with southern Europeans, Eastern Europeans and even Asians. This means that it was more common for them to be dark-haired than light-haired during the Viking Age, contrary to the common stereotype of blonde Nordic warriors perpetuated by pop culture and cinema.

    “Vikings were not genetically pure Scandinavians. From the end of the Iron Age and into the Viking Age, there is a large influx of DNA from Southern Europe and Asia. This also means that it was probably only a few of them who were fair-haired”, Eske Willerslev told Danish Radio.

    By contrast, contemporary peasants' DNA had remained unchanged since the Neolithic due to lack of exposure. According to Eske Willerslev, the new results portray the Viking Age in a more realistic light.

    “With this study, we establish that the Viking Age was very special. The Vikings travelled much farther, had lots of southern European genes and probably far greater cultural exchange with the outside world than the contemporary peasant communities”.

    Willerslev contended that the the Vikings were “not a Scandinavian ethnic group”, but rather “a culture that you can convert to”, like Christianity or Islam today.

    “Being a Viking was a culture that different people embraced. No matter where you came from,” Willerslev said, describing one of the skeletons that had no Scandinavian genes whatsoever. “He probably just identified himself as a Viking”, Willerslev explained.

    According to Kasper Andersen, a historian at Moesgaard Museum who is an expert in the Viking ethnicity and identity, this fits well with written sources that cite numerous examples of people from other parts of Europe taking part in the Viking raids, including Anglo-Saxons and Franks.

    Andersen stressed that the entrenched myths are a product of Danish 19th-century nationalism, which arose amid a number of bitter setbacks of the Danish Realm that included losing in the Napoleonic wars, national bankruptcy, the loss of Norway to Sweden and parts of Schleswig to Germany. In response, stories about mighty, blonde and uniquely Scandinavian Vikings who sailed out and conquered the world became increasingly popular.

    “Many of the myths about the Vikings were invented in the 19th century, when nationalism arose, and we began to see ourselves as Danes. There, the blonde hair may have fitted in well. But based on the historical sources, we can not say anything certain about the Vikings' hair colour,” he said.

    Eske Willerslev suggested that Danes could have become mostly fair-haired due to sexual selection and beauty ideals.

    During the Viking Age (793-1,066), Norsemen known as Vikings undertook large-scale raids, conquests and trading throughout Europe, established settlements in Iceland, Ireland, the British Isles and Greenland, and even reached North America (they called Vinland).

    Related:

    Centuries-Old Viking Settlement Featuring 'The Richest Longhouse in Iceland' Found
    Viking Age Finds Shed New Light on History of Deadly Epidemic
    'Thought It Was Scrap Metal': Norwegian Man Stumbles Upon 'Unique' Early Viking Sword
    Tags:
    vikings, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth takes part in a military initiation training at Elsenborn Belgian army camp in Butgenbach, Belgium September 10, 2020.
    Princess Elizabeth, Next in Line to Belgian Throne, Engages in Military Training
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse