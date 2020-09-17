Register
05:39 GMT17 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz is seen being escorted by a Turkish Navy frigate in the eastern Mediterranean off Cyprus, August 6, 2019

    US Plan to Set up Base in Cyprus Can't be Explained by Counter-Terror Strategy, Turkish Vet Says

    © REUTERS / Murad Sezer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    115
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/11/1080198118_0:188:3308:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_af026abe350d5d23ceabe88fd838447e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202009171080479067-us-plan-to-set-up-base-in-cyprus-cant-be-explained-by-counter-terror-strategy-turkish-vet-says/

    As tensions increase between Turkey and Greece in the eastern Mediterranean over gas and oil exploration rights in the area both powers have claimed, the US has thrown its weight behind the Greek Cypriots thus upsetting the balance in the region, says a Turkish expert.

    On 12 September, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Greek Cypriot administration which envisages the creation of a regional border security training hub – the Cyprus Centre for Land, Open Seas and Port Security (CYCLOPS) in Larnaca.

    The Turkish government slammed the MoU, stressing that the memo ignores a de facto state in the north-eastern portion of the island – the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). "The memorandum of understanding will not serve peace and stability in the eastern Mediterranean and will damage the solution of the Cyprus problem," Turkey’s Foreign Ministry stated on Monday.

    'US is Mistaking Turkey for a Child'

    During his trip to Cyprus, Pompeo touched upon the escalation of tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, urging Turkey to resolve the stand-off through diplomatic means.

    "The United States is deeply concerned about Turkey’s actions in the eastern Mediterranean", Pompeo remarked on Saturday. "Countries in the region need to resolve disagreements including on security and energy resource and maritime issues diplomatically and peacefully. Increased military tensions help no one except adversaries who would like to see division in transatlantic unity".

    Washington's calls for a peaceful solution of the row over the Mediterranean region does not correlate with its decision to throw its weight behind Nicosia, notes Professor Celalettin Yavuz, an advisor to the chairman of the Turkish Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and a retired captain of the Turkish Navy.

    "One gets the feeling that the United States is mistaking Turkey for a small child that can be easily fooled", Yavuz points out. "On the one hand, it supplies the Greek Cypriots with weapons, lifts the embargo and literally pushes them towards militarization, and on the other hand, it declares the need to establish a dialogue and kicks off peaceful diplomatic initiatives in the region.”

    The United States’ actions, tone and duplicity on this issue are unacceptable for Turkey, Yavuz stresses, adding that "it is Turkey who always strives to use diplomatic methods".

    A man passes with a bicycle outside of a Greek Cypriot guard post with Cyprus', right, and Greece' flags painted on the wall in central divided capital Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017
    © AP Photo / Petros Karadjias
    A man passes with a bicycle outside of a Greek Cypriot guard post with Cyprus', right, and Greece' flags painted on the wall in central divided capital Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

    What's Behind US Creating a New Security Centre in Cyprus?

    According to the White House announcement, the new security hub will allow the United States and its partners "to provide technical assistance in more areas related to security and safety, including customs and exports control, port and maritime security, and cybersecurity".

    "CYCLOPS will support our efforts to curb the proliferation risks posed by malign regional actors and violent extremist organisations", the US government statement says.

    The Yavuz pointed out that after the attacks of 11 September 2001, the United States took a number of anti-terrorist measures at the UN and NATO level to ensure the safety of sea routes, ports, and air transportation. Thus, the US and NATO launched Operation Active Endeavour in the Mediterranean to monitor shipping to help deter and disrupt terrorist activity and to defend against it.

    "These measures say that cargo ships approaching the US borders have to provide information to ports at certain frequencies", he elaborates. "Then, based on this data, they are either allowed to enter the port or not. Similarly, at the US initiative within NATO, the Active Endeavour group was created in the Eastern Mediterranean, consisting of ships. From time to time, NATO states, including Turkey, send their ships there. Thus, it is monitored whether there are terrorists among the suspicious persons on the ships that left the Suez Canal, or whether weapons, ammunition, etc. are smuggled for terrorist purposes".

    However, the situation surrounding the creation of a security centre in the Greek part of Cyprus is fundamentally different, Yavuz emphasises, adding that the facility amounts to nothing short of a military base.

    "I believe that this step has nothing to do with anti-terrorist measures, and cannot be explained by the implementation of the strategy to combat terrorism", he concludes.

    Earlier this month, the US State Department signalled that it would lift the ban on non-lethal defence articles and services to Cyprus for the coming fiscal year.

    ​The bill ending the arms embargo on Cyprus was passed by the US Congress in December 2019. Responding to the move, the Turkish Foreign Ministry highlighted that "this step does not comply with the spirit of the alliance" between Ankara and Washington.

    On 11 September, The Washington Examiner quoted US lawmakers and analysts as saying that Washington had grown weary of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s threats to close the Incirlik Air Force base and some of them now view Cyprus and Greece as an alternative to the Turkish base.

    "We don’t know what’s going to happen to Incirlik,” US congressman Ron Johnson, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee for Europe, said. "We hope for the best, but we have to plan for the worst".

    Related:

    Turkey Not Expecting EU Sanctions Over Maritime Tensions, Continues Seismic Survey in Mediterranean
    Seconds Out! Why Turkey And Greece Are Trading Verbal And Diplomatic Punches Yet Again 
    Former Ambassador Doubts Possibility of Open Military Conflict Between Turkey and Greece
    Tags:
    US bases, gas, oil, Eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth takes part in a military initiation training at Elsenborn Belgian army camp in Butgenbach, Belgium September 10, 2020.
    Princess Elizabeth, Next in Line to Belgian Throne, Engages in Military Training
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse