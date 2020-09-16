Polish Prosecutors Initiate Arrest of Air Traffic Controllers Who Worked During 2010 Kaczynski Crash

"Investigative group No.1 of the Prosecutor General's Office applied to the district court of the Warsaw-Mokotow region with a motion for the temporary arrest of three air traffic controllers who served at the Smolensk-Severny airport in 2010," Polish Prosecutor General's Office spokesperson Ewa Bialik told reporters.
"The charges brought against the air traffic controllers relate to the deliberate provocation of a plane crash that resulted in the death of many people," Bialik added.
The prosecutor's office earlier issued a decree to alter the charges against Russian air traffic controllers from unintentionally provoking a disaster to deliberate action.
Following claims that Russia may be responsible for the crash, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the explosives might have been taken aboard in Poland and that the findings of the first Polish commission into the plane crash said that the pilots' erroneous actions may have resulted in the crash, Sputnik reported.
On April 10, 2010, a Russia-made Tu-154M passenger plane carrying then Polish President Lech Kaczynski, his wife, several high-ranking Polish officials and others, crashed while attempting to land on an airfield covered in heavy fog near Smolensk, killing all 96 passengers aboard the plane.
