Polish Farmers Protest Against New Animal Protection Bill - Photos

Thousands of farmers have gathered near the PiS headquarters in the capital saying that the bill will hit Polish producers of fur and meat. More farmers are expected to join the protest.
Polish farmers rally against a five-point animal welfare bill that would outlaw fur farming, which is to be debated by parliament this afternoon. A showing of around 150 people around noon, with signs saying “leave our jobs [alone]” and “PiS backstabbing”. pic.twitter.com/KDFU4lrqDX— Maria Wilczek (@mariawilczek) September 16, 2020
The legislation envisages a total ban on fur farming with the exception of rabbits, restrictions on the ritual slaughter of animals and a ban to use animals for entertainment, including in circuses.
Different politicians and lawmakers support the farmers. The protesters are now moving to the building of the lower house, which will be considering the bill during its Wednesday and Thursday sessions.
All comments
Show new comments (0)