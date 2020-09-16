Forest Fire Near Migrant Camp on Samos Island in Greece Reportedly Extinguished - Video

A firefighter brigade put down a forest fire near a migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos on Tuesday night, according to Skai broadcaster.
Some forty firefighters and nine fire engines were deployed to contain the blaze. The fire erupted in bushes on a hill metres away from the camp. However, thanks to the direction of the wind, the settlement, which is home to nearly 5 thousand people, was not threatened.
Police have launched a probe into the causes of the fire and detained more than ten people for questioning.
The Samos fire occurred just days after Greece's biggest migrant camp in Moria on Lesbos burned to the ground. There were no casualties due to the conflagration. Police detained five arson suspects, all of them Afghanistan nationals, of whom two were minors.
All comments
Show new comments (0)