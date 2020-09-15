Alleged Video of Fire Near Migrant Camp on Greek Island of Samos Emerges Online

According to the Greek Ekathimerini newspaper, the migrant center is not at risk as of now, and 20 firefighters on nine fire engines are responding to the situation. The cause of the fire was not reported.
Fire in Vathy, Samos camp. Firefighters at the scene but still unclear the extent of the blaze. #Covid_19 #Samos pic.twitter.com/YpqZm6wTSc— Fareid Atta (@atta_fareid) September 15, 2020
Earlier in the day, three COVID-19 cases were confirmed among camp residents, and coronavirus-positive patients were moved to a local hospital in Samos.
Last week, another migrant facility in Greece, the overcrowded Moria camp on the Lesbos island, was destroyed by a huge blaze leaving nearly 13,000 people without shelter. The Greek law enforcement officers have detained five people on suspicion of setting fire to the camp.
