Greece to Buy French-Made Military Hardware Amid Ankara-Athens Tensions in East Mediterranean

The Turkish-Greek standoff over drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean have simmered for months, escalating in early August, when Athens demanded that Ankara immediately halt its "illegal" gas exploration activities in the area.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced the country’s major arms purchase progamme, which was reportedly hammered out during his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at an EU summit in Corsica earlier this week.

“The time has come to reinforce the armed forces […]. These initiatives constitute a robust programme that will become a national shield”, Mitsotakis said in a keynote address in the northern city of Thessaloniki on Saturday.

He added that Greece would buy 18 French-made Rafale warplanes, four multi-purpose frigates and four navy helicopters, as well as new anti-tank weapons, navy torpedoes and air force missiles.

© REUTERS / Handout . Greek and French vessels sail in formation during a joint military exercise in Mediterranean sea, in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters on August 13, 2020.

Additionally, the country will recruit 15,000 new troops and inject funds into the national arms industry and cyber-attack defence, Mitsotakis said, in what is expected to become Greece’s most ambitious military overhaul in almost twenty years.

French Defence Minister Florence Parly, for his part, welcomed the Paris-Athens arms deal, which comes amid the ongoing standoff between Greece and Turkey over gas drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean.

He spoke after Mitsotakis reiterated Athens’ desire to conduct dialogue with Ankara, provided Turkey stops acting "like a provocateur”.

“We do need dialogue, but not when held at gunpoint. If we cannot agree then we must seek resolution at the (International Court of Justice at the) Hague”, the Greek Prime Minister noted in a recent article published in The Times, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

France, in turn, deployed its warships and fighter jets to the region last month, joining military exercises with Italy, Greece and Cyprus as the Turkish-Greek dispute escalated after Ankara sent its Oruc Reis survey vessel to a disputed Easter Mediterranean area earlier in August.

Also last month, Greece ratified a maritime border pact with Egypt, in an apparent response to 2019 Turkish-Libyan deal which stipulates Ankara’s access to Eastern Mediterranean areas with large hydrocarbon deposits.

Both sides have rejected each other's agreements as null and void, while the EU warned that unless Turkey sits down for talks with Greece, the bloc will slap sanctions on Ankara before the end of September.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has, meanwhile, warned his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron “not to mess with Turkey”, after Macron urged the EU to adopt a “united and clear” stance on Turkey, accusing Ankara of “no longer [being] a partner in this [Eastern Mediterranean] region.

The French president calling on Brussels to outline “red lines” with Turkey while simultaneously working to “restart a fruitful dialogue” with Ankara.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry responded by describing Macron’s comments as “arrogant,” and claiming that they were a “reflection of his incompetence and despair.”