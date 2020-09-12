Protesters Rally in Madrid Demanding Prime Minister Sanchez's Resignation - Video

A live broadcast shows anti-government protesters rallying in Madrid, Spain demanding Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's resignation amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Spain has confirmed over 560,000 cases so far and almost 30,000 virus-related deaths since March, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Infections rose sharply after a strict lockdown was lifted in June.
Sanchez has said that the coronavirus restrictions may be brought back, but the experience of dealing with the pandemic means the measures will not be as tough as in March.
