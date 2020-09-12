Left-Wing Groups Hold Demonstration in Leipzig Despite EU-China Summit Cancellation - Video

A live broadcast shows left-wing groups taking to the streets of Leipzig, Germany to hold an anti-authoritarian demonstration despite the cancellation of the EU-China summit. According to the organisers of the protests, the demonstrators want to accentuate the issues around the summit's concept and various existing matters concerning the EU and China.
The European Union and China held their 22nd bilateral Summit online on 22 June. According to the European Council's president, the bilateral video call was focused on four areas — COVID-19 and economic recovery; EU-China bilateral ties; Hong Kong and human rights; and international issues.
