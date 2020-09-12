Greek Riot Police Reportedly Fire Tear Gas at Lesbos Migrants

Police on the Greek island of Lesbos have used tear gas against migrants who threw stones during a protest to demand shelter after the local camp of Moria burned down, AFP reported on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, migrants started blocking roads to protest against the living conditions and reports about the creation of a new temporary camp after a fire destroyed the Moria refugee camp where they had been living.
The first blaze broke out in Moria late on Tuesday and several others followed throughout Wednesday. The fire rapidly destroyed more than 60 percent of the buildings and tents of the camp, forcing the 12,700 residents to seek refuge on the beaches or further out of the camp.
Commenting on the incident, Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi stated that the fire was started by asylum seekers "because of the quarantine imposed."
