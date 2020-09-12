‘Financial and Political Self-Determination’: Shetland Islands Seeking Independence From Scotland

Earlier this week, Shetland Islands Council leader Steven Coutts singled out the Scottish government’s alleged funding cuts and the Scottish National Party’s centralised decision-making as major factors that prompted the council to push for the archipelago’s independence.

The Council of Shetland Islands, an archipelago in North Atlantic Ocean which has a population of just about 23,000 people, has almost unanimously passed a motion aimed at exploring the ways of obtaining independence from Scotland.

Earlier in the week, the councillors voted 18 to two in favour of the motion to seek "financial and political self-determination" due to funding cuts and centralised decision-making by the Scottish National Party (SNP).

The document, which was signed by council leader Steven Coutts and convener Malcolm Bell, expressed concern that “this ongoing situation is seriously threatening the prosperity and even basic sustainability of Shetland as a community”.

Coutts, for his part, insisted that "devolution and the Islands Act have not made any tangible difference to the quality of life" in the archipelago, adding that the Scottish parliament also feels "remote" to Shetland. The Scottish government has repeatedly underscored that they allocated more than £15 million ($19 million) for the islands’ ferry services since 2017.

Coastal cottage on the Shetland Islands, Scotland pic.twitter.com/P1qVd8zdgx — Tracy Hogan (@HoganSOG) April 29, 2020

“The status quo is not working. I hope they [the UK and Scottish governments] recognise the challenges of living in Shetland, like the high cost of living, but also the incredible opportunities political and financial self-determination could bring”, Coutts said.

According to him, the council planned to speak to both governments next week regarding options Shetland has for achieving self-determination.

Jamie Halcro Johnston, the Tory member of Scottish parliament (MSP) for the Highlands and Islands, admitted the “growing frustration in Shetland, and across Scotland’s islands communities”, arguing that the Scottish government “neither understands nor cares for their particular needs”.

“[Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon only shows up when there is an election on and the positive words around the Islands Act have too often not been reflected in actions. I believe it’s right that both of our governments work with the islands to help meet the aspirations and unique needs of their people”, Johnston pointed out.

Scottish Minister for Energy, Connectivity and the Islands Paul Wheelhouse, in turn said Shetland Islands Council had not submitted any requests for further powers under the Additional Powers Request Regulations introduced in 2019.

The Shetland Islands’ push for being independent from Scotland comes amid Sturgeon’s call for a second referendum stipulating UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson granting independence to Scotland.

In the 2014 referendum, 55.3 percent of voters, including those from Shetland Islands, said “yes” to Scotland remaining part of the UK.