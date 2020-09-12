Register
07:34 GMT12 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A tank is stationed in Kizilay, Ankara's main square, a few hours after a coup d'etat, on the morning of 12 September 1980.

    The Last Coup: Forty Years Ago the Turkish Military Took Over as the Nation Descended Into Chaos

    © AP Photo / BURHAN OZBILICI
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080427710_0:0:1993:1121_1200x675_80_0_0_6abd1e5be56d4453d7aedd392954ff0d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202009121080429613-the-last-coup-forty-years-ago-the-turkish-military-took-over-as-the-nation-descended-into-chaos/

    Turkey still has not fully recovered from the shock of the 2016 attempted coup, which almost unseated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. But in 1980 the military were successful in removing the nation’s democratically elected leaders, who they claimed had failed to keep order.

    Forty years ago this weekend the Turkish military seized power and suspended democracy - it was the last successful coup d’etat in Europe.

    The following year right-wing elements in the Guardia Civil, led by Lieutenant-Colonel Antonio Tejero, led a botched coup in Spain and in 1991 communist hardliners tried to oust Mikhail Gorbachev and save the Soviet Union.

    ​There had been coups in Turkey before - one in 1960 and a “coup by memorandum” in 1971 - but the 1980 coup has a special and sinister place in the nation’s history.

    After the coup 650,000 people were arrested - a third of whom were put on trial - and 517 people were sentenced to death, of whom 49 were executed.

    Many more people were tortured in Turkish prisons and the early 1980s is still remembered as a dark era.

    Turkish film director Yilmaz Guney - who himself was jailed in 1980 - won the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 1982 with Yol, which was set in the aftermath of the coup. The film was banned in Turkey because of its bleak portrayal of life under a military dictatorship.

    Osman Tüfekçi was among those jailed and in 2018 he told the Anadolu news agency: "I was held there for 37 days and in the first 22 days, I was tortured. They were constantly cursing at me if they were not busy beating me…They connected cables to my genitalia, to my fingers. It was a horrible, great pain. You don't even know what to feel after a while. It was unbearable."

    On the morning of 12 September 1980 General Kenan Evren, the chief of the general staff, launched Operation Flag, seizing power after several years of political violence and disorder.

    In 2011 retired Vice-Admiral Isak Biren told the BBC why he had taken part in the coup: “The main mission was to go back to democracy as soon as possible but in order to do that we have to get rid of the anarchy and terrorism on the streets because if you don’t have security or safety of life you don’t have anything.”

    General Kenan Evren (centre) joins other army, air force and navy commanders during a ceremony at Ataturk's mausoleum after the coup.
    © AP Photo / BURHAN OZBILICI
    General Kenan Evren (centre) and other leaders of the coup

    The modern Turkish state had been found in the 1920s by Kemal Ataturk as a modern, secular republic and his Republican People’s Party (CHP) dominated the country until 1969.

    Ataturk’s successor, Ismet İnönü, by then 86, lost the general election to the Justice Party, whose leader Süleyman Demirel became prime minister.

    In this Aug. 10, 2014 file photo, former Turkish President Suleyman Demirel speaks to the media as he casts his vote for the Turkey's presidential election at a polling station in Ankara, Turkey
    © AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici, File
    Former Turkish President Suleyman Demirel

    But during the 1970s there were 11 prime ministers and the lack of strong political leadership allowed for the growth of violent left-wing and right-wing groups who regularly clashed.

    The most popular left-wing group was Devrimci Yol (Revolutionary Path), which was better known as Dev Yol, and their mortal enemies were the Grey Wolves, a neo-fascist group whose members included Mehmet Ali Ağca, who became famous in 1981 when he tried and failed to assassinate the Pope in Rome.

    Between 1976 and 1980 around 5,000 people were killed in terrorist attacks by the left or the right and street clashes persisted during the summer of 1980.

    ​Finally the army’s patience ran out and they sent tanks onto the streets of Ankara, Istanbul and other big cities. Unlike the 2016 coup, the majority of Turks welcomed the takeover, which they hoped would restore order.

    The prime minister, Süleyman Demirel - who had been ousted by the military in 1971 - was kicked out again and was later banned from politics for 10 years.

    In 1982 Evren restored democracy and stayed on as president - then a largely ceremonial role - until 1989, although he would eventually be put on trial in 2012 for his actions 32 years earlier.

    Evren, by then aged 96, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2014 and demoted to the rank of private. He died the following year, still pleading his innocence and saying he had acted for the good of the nation.

    The Turkish military remained loyal to the secular dream of Ataturk despite the resurgence of Islamism, which led to Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his AKP party sweeping to power in 2002.

    Policemen stand atop military armored vehicles after troops involved in the coup surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Murad Sezer
    Policemen stand atop military armored vehicles after troops involved in the coup surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016.

    Erdogan remained deeply suspicious of the Kemalist “deep state”, which was accused of plotting another coup in 2003. More than 300 army officers accused of being planning the so-called Ergenekon coup were jailed but the highest court of appeal later quashed the convictions and ruled there had been no such plot.

    When the 2016 coup was launched the Kemalists were originally suspected of being behind it, although the Turkish government later claimed the real mastermind was Fethullah Gülen, an Islamic scholar and former Erdogan ally who is now in exile in the United States.

      

     

    Tags:
    coup, Ankara, Istanbul, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US Mourns the 19th Anniversary of the 9/11 Terrorist Attack
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse