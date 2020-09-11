Russia Preparing Additional Request to Berlin After Navalny Out From Coma

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Interior Ministry is preparing an additional request to Germany in the wake of the news about Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny's withdrawal from a medically induced coma, the ministry's branch in the Siberian Federal District said.

"The investigative department [of the ministry]... is preparing an additional request for legal assistance to the competent authorities of Germany. This request will include a petition on a possibility of the presence of investigators of the Russian internal affairs bodies conducting an inspection on this fact, and a Russian expert (specialist) when German colleagues carry out investigative actions with Navalny, doctors and experts, including when receiving explanations, with the possibility of asking clarifying and additional questions," the statement said.

On Monday, the Charite hospital in Berlin, where Navalny is being treated, announced that the patient's condition had improved and he was woken up from coma.

Navalny felt unwell during a Russian domestic flight on 20 August and was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the 44-year-old was flown to the German capital for further treatment.

The German doctors initially stated they had found traces of a substance from a group of cholinesterase inhibitors in his system, before claiming that it was Novichok poisoning.

Moscow responded by pointing to the lack of evidence for Berlin's claims and noting that the Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny. Within this context, Moscow sent requests for legal assistance and more information on Navalny's case.

In response, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Berlin could share the information about Navalny, but that it was a multistage process.

