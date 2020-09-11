Register
06:05 GMT11 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during question period at the House of Commons in London, 2 September 2020

    Boris Johnson Reportedly Facing Tory Revolt Over Plan to Override Brexit Deal

    © REUTERS / HOC/JESSICA TAYLOR
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Life After Brexit: What's Next After UK Leaves EU (40)
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/09/1080405823_0:63:3072:1791_1200x675_80_0_0_47446959f43c7fb1800f3687141b4689.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202009111080426006-boris-johnson-reportedly-facing-tory-revolt-over-plan-to-override-brexit-deal/

    On Thursday the United Kingdom made it “perfectly clear” it had no intention of complying with the EU demands that it ditch plans to rewrite parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Deal "by the end of the month", as Brussels stated that Boris Johnson’s government had "seriously damaged trust" and did not rule out taking legal action against the UK.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is increasingly forced to contend with opposition to his plans to override parts of the Brexit Withdrawal agreement originally concluded between the UK and the European Union, writes The Times.

    Up to 30 Tory MPs are reportedly gearing up for a revolt against the move, which would constitute a breach of international law.

    Tory MP Bob Neill, chairman of the justice select committee, is said to have tabled an amendment to introduce a “parliamentary lock” that would bar the government from going through with plans to override the deal without parliament’s support, with a vote anticipated some time next week.

    Among those opposed to the legislation endorsing a rewrite of the withdrawal deal are Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the foreign affairs select committee, and Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the defence select committee.

    Opposition has also been brewing in the House of Lords, with Lord Howard of Lympne, a prominent Brexiteer, becoming the third former Tory leader to reject Downing Street’s plans for having the potential to do damage to Britain’s global reputation.

    “Does [the minister] not understand the damage done to our reputation for probity and respect for the rule of law by those five words uttered by his ministerial colleague in another place on Tuesday – words that I never thought I would hear uttered by a British minister, far less a Conservative minister. How can we reproach Russia or China or Iran when their conduct falls below internationally accepted standards when we are showing such scant regard for our treaty obligations?” Lord Howard was cited as saying in the House of Lords.

    Another Brexiteer, Lord Lamont of Lerwick, formerly chancellor of the exchequer, was cited as saying there was “no way” the legislation aimed at allowing ministers to override elements of the withdrawal agreement, would pass through the Lords.

    As rebellious sentiments grow, The Times cites a government source as dismissing speculations that for MPs who voted against the government over the Internal Market Bill, a repeat of last year’s situation was possible, when “rebels” had their whips removed after voting against Johnson’s Brexit deal.

    “We’re not in the same place,” said the source.

    ‘Damaged Trust’

    On Wednesday, the UK government introduced the Internal Market Bill, legislation that targets a specific part of the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement.

    It addresses the Northern Ireland Protocol - an element of the deal designed to prevent a hard border from returning to the island of Ireland.

    While the bill proposes no new checks on goods moving from Northern Ireland to Great Britain, it grants UK ministers powers to modify or "disapply" rules relating to the movement of goods that enter force from 1 January, if the UK and EU fail to hammer out a trade deal.

    FILE PHOTO: European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost 5 are seen at start of the first round of post -Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels, Belgium March 2, 2020. Oliver Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
    © REUTERS / POOL New
    FILE PHOTO: European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost 5 are seen at start of the first round of post -Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels, Belgium March 2, 2020. Oliver Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

    The Withdrawal Agreement is also known as the Brexit deal that Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck with the European Union, it ultimately allowed the UK to leave the EU with a deal on 31 January 2020 and enter into a transition period.

    However, as the sides set out to negotiate their future relationship on issues ranging from trade to security, talks have largely stalled.

    Wednesday’s publication of the bill prompted an emergency meeting between Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove and Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission Vice-President.

    The EU slammed Downing Street for having "seriously damaged trust".

    The strongly-worded statement from Brussels warned that the withdrawal agreement was a legal obligation, adding that "neither the EU nor the UK can unilaterally change, clarify, amend, interpret, disregard or disapply the agreement". It also intimated it would not rule out taking legal action against the United Kingdom, as it warned Boris Johnson that he had three weeks to abandon his plans.

    Nonetheless, cabinet minister Michael Gove said the UK had made it "perfectly clear" it would not withdraw the bill.

    “I made it perfectly clear to Vice-President Sefcovic that we would not be withdrawing this legislation. He understood that. Of course he regretted it,” said Gove.

    The outlet suggests that the UK government intends to fast-track the legislation through the Commons by the end of the month.

    The current spat between London and Brussels comes against the backdrop of another round of trade negotiations between the two sides, with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier saying "trust and confidence are and will be key", as talks wrapped up on Thursday.

    The negotiator for the UK side, David Frost, underscored remaining "significant" differences over a free trade deal, but added discussions would continue in Brussels next week.

    The EU’s deadline to Johnson regarding the planned changes to the Withdrawal Deal coincides with the final round of trade negotiations between the sides, with a no-deal Brexit once again looming.

    Topic:
    Life After Brexit: What's Next After UK Leaves EU (40)

    Related:

    Irish PM Urges UK to 'Move to Restore Trust', Give 'Meaningful Reassurance' to EU on Brexit
    EU Reportedly Mulling Legal Action Against UK Over its Resolve to Rework Parts of the Brexit Deal
    EU Warns UK About Compliance With Brexit Deal After UK Publishes Internal Market Deal
    London Turns Down EU Call to Withdraw Brexit Bill
    Tags:
    Brexit deal, Brexiteers, Michael Gove, Maros Sefcovic, no-Brexit, Brexit, Brexit, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Futuristic Design of Moscow's New Metro Station by Zaha Hadid Architects
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse