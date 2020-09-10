EU Warns UK About Compliance With Brexit Deal After UK Publishes Internal Market Deal

Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic convened the meeting to find out more about the UK's plans regarding its Internal Market bill that may be in conflict with the withdrawal agreement.
🇪🇺🇬🇧 By putting forward this Bill, the UK has seriously damaged trust between the EU and the UK. It is now up to the UK government to re-establish that trust.— Maroš Šefčovič🇪🇺 (@MarosSefcovic) September 10, 2020
My statement following today's extraordinary Joint Committee on the #WithdrawalAgreement👇https://t.co/fiRyTxVNQD
Earlier this week, the UK unveiled the Internal Market Deal, setting up how trade powers that are currently held by the EU will be shared out starting from 1 January 2021 after the Brexit transition period expires.
The deal has met much criticism for possibly violating international law.
