Belarus Opposition Figure Kolesnikova 'Ready to Testify on Attempts to Force Her Out of Country'

Belarusian opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova was reported missing earlier in the week, and media reports emerged claiming that she was detained at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova, suspected of a coup attempt, told the Investigative Committee that she was ready to testify on alleged attempts to force her out of the country, and also requested criminal proceedings against law enforcement agents who put pressure on her.

Belarusian opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova, who is suspected of making calls to seize power, is being questioned in a pre-trial detention facility in Minsk, the team of former presidential contender Viktor Babariko said on Thursday.

"At 10:00 a.m. (7:00 GMT), Maria Kolesnikova’s questioning began in a pre-trial detention facility," Babariko’s team wrote on the Telegram channel.

Kolesnikova was reported missing earlier in the week, and media reports emerged claiming that she was detained at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Belarusian authorities later stated that Kolesnikova and two of her allies from the opposition Coordination Council had passed Belarusian border control, but later the senior opposition figure was thrown out of a car at the Ukrainian border by her own associates, who managed to cross into the neighboring country.

The Coordination Council of Belarus was set up by the opposition members who reject the results of the 9 August election, which was won by President Alexander Lukashenko. State prosecutors have launched a criminal case over the body's creation.

