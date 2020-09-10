Thousands of Migrants Left Homeless After Massive Fire Ravages Greek Camp - Video

A huge blaze destroyed the overcrowded Moria facility in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving some 12,000 migrants without shelter. The fire broke out following reports about 35 camp residents having been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Live from the Greek island of Lesbos as thousands of migrants have been left homeless after a fire destroyed the Moria camp. While the reason behind the blaze is being investigated, local media suggested it could have been arson.

This is not the first time the camp has been wrecked by a major conflagration, as a similar incident was reported in March.

Greece has been struggling to handle the inflow of migrants and refugees from Turkey, resulting in overcrowded camps that are conducive to fire hazards. Earlier this year, Ankara announced that it would not be able to stem the flow of migrants and refugees following renewed tensions in Syria's Idlib province, and therefore would open its borders with the EU to those wishing to cross.

Shortly thereafter, Turkey's borders with Greece and Bulgaria were flooded with thousands of migrants. In March, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the country would not close its borders with the EU for migrants until the bloc fulfils its promises in providing assistance to Ankara to deal with the flow of asylum-seekers from the Middle East and Africa. Under a 2016 Turkey-EU agreement, Ankara promised to restrain the influx of migrants into the bloc, while Brussels pledged to provide funds to help Turkey care of the refugees.

