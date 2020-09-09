EU Commission VP Heads to London for 'Extraordinary Meeting' on Brexit Withdrawal Accord Fulfilment

Vice President of the European Commission Maros Sevcovic will travel to London Thursday to participate in an extraordinary meeting of the Joint Committee, according to a statement made by Erik Mamer, chief spokesperson for EU Commission.
"Following today’s announcement by the UK, Maros Sefcovic will travel to London tomorrow to meet Michael Gove for an extraordinary meeting of the Joint Committee. The EU seeks clarifications from the UK on the full and timely implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement", Mamer tweeted Wednesday.
🇪🇺🇬🇧 Following today’s announcement by the UK, @MarosSefcovic will travel to London tomorrow to meet @michaelgove for an extraordinary meeting of the Joint Committee. The EU seeks clarifications from the UK on the full and timely implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement.— Eric Mamer (@MamerEric) September 9, 2020
The "extraordinary meeting" will come as the United Kingdom unveiled its new Internal Market Bill and faced backlash for the possibility of violation of the international law, particularly the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and Good Friday accord.
London's reinterpretation of the Brexit arrangements - which, according to one of the British government ministers, indeed could violate international law in a way described as "specific and limited" - drew criticism from the EU, the US and devolved administrations in the UK.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that UK-US trade agreement would not pass in Congress in case new Brexit rules breach Good Friday accord, and the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she is "very concerned" about the switch in London's "intentions to breach the Withdrawal Agreement".
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)