Fresh YouGov Poll Reveals European Citizens View UK’s COVID-19 Response Negatively

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Six European nations, including Germany, France, and Italy, view the UK government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in negative terms when compared to measures taken by their respective governments, a fresh YouGov poll found on Wednesday.

"Europeans continue to see Britain as the sick man of Europe, with all six nations believing by wide margins that their own country has handled coronavirus better," YouGov said in a press release.

According to the poll, which assessed how citizens from Denmark, Germany, Italy, Sweden, France, the UK, Spain and the US viewed one another’s response to the global pandemic, all countries believed that they had done a better job in containing COVID-19 than the United States.

The number of Italian respondents who view their government’s response to COVID-19 in positive terms has also increased since May, the pollster said.

Additionally, while US respondents in May said that their country had done better than Italy, Spain, and China, at the present time, they believe that they have outperformed no other country.

Respondents from all the aforementioned countries believed that their governments had done worse in combating the COVID-19 outbreak than South Korea, YouGov stated.

The poll was conducted from August 10 to September 4, the pollster stated.

Since the start of the pandemic, the UK Department of Health and Social Care has registered 352,560 positive tests for COVID-19, more than 180,000 fewer than the case total reported by the Spanish government. However, the UK’s official death toll of 41,586 is the highest in Europe.