Brexit: Breach of Withdrawal Deal by UK Would Break Int'l Law and Undermine Trust, EC President Says

European commission chief Ursula Von der Leyen said that she was very concerned about announcements from the UK government on its intentions to breach the withdrawal agreement.
"Very concerned about announcements from the British government on its intentions to breach the Withdrawal Agreement. This would break international law and undermines trust. Pacta sunt servanda = the foundation of prosperous future relations," Ursula Von der Leyen said.
Earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised anti-EU lawmakers that the withdrawal agreement with the bloc could be repealed if no deal was reached on free trade. Moreover, Boris Johnson has announced his plan to override the key parts of the withdrawal agreement with the EU, which has slammed the move.
The UK left the European Union in January but remains subject to EU trade terms. If no trade deal is secured before the so-called transition period expires on 31 December, World Trade Organization rules for both parties will come in effect starting 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods entering the European area.
