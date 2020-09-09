Situation on Lesbos as Thousands Evacuated After Fire at Moria Refugee Camp - Video

Watch a live broadcast from the Greek island of Lesbos where a huge fire destroyed the Moria refugee camp overnight.
Thousands of people have been forced to flee the site.
Moria accommodated over 12,000 people, which is more than four times the number it can officially have.
While the Greek authorities have said that the cause of the blaze remained unknown, local media reported that arson could have taken place to protest against coronavirus restrictions introduced there earlier this week.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called an emergency meeting with the ministers of citizen protection, health, migration policy and asylum, as well as the chiefs of Greece's intelligence service and national defence staff.
