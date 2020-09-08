Register
09:13 GMT08 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Activists occupy a German pipeline building site in Wrangelsburg, northern Germany, Thursday, May 16, 2019

    'Absolutely Counterproductive': Bundestag Member Slams Calls to Halt Nord Stream 2 Over Navalny Case

    © AP Photo / Stefan Sauer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/08/1080396641_12:0:3652:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_1fea74a38c8726e2098223e882e97375.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202009081080396576-absolutely-counterproductive-bundestag-member-slams-calls-to-halt-nord-stream-2-over-navalny-case/

    The alleged poisoning of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, who was brought to Berlin for emergency treatment, has prompted calls from some German politicians, including CDU member Friedrich Merz, to abandon the country’s participation in the Nord Stream 2 energy project. Many political figures rushed to slam these pleas.

    A member of the Bundestag’s Left Party (Die Linke) and the economic policy spokesman for the left-wing parliamentary group Klaus Ernst criticised calls to review or completely halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project over a scandal related to Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny as “absolutely counterproductive”, according to his interview to Die Welt. Ernst, who was once co-chair of Germany’s Left Party, said that a decision to put the energy venture to a test would be harmful “not only for Russia, but also for us”.

    “If Nord Stream 2 is stopped, the German customer will pay the bill,” he told the outlet, potentially referring to penalties Berlin would face if the project, which is set to deliver Russian gas to Germany via pipelines under the Baltic Sea, is abandoned unilaterally.

    “The opponents of Nord Stream 2 are now trying to use the events to sink the project in the Baltic Sea,” Ernst added, according to Die Welt.

    Left party chairman Klaus Ernst speaks at the federal party conference of the “Die Linke” party in Rostock, May 15, 2010
    © AP Photo / FRANK HORMANN
    Left party chairman Klaus Ernst speaks at the federal party conference of the “Die Linke” party in Rostock, May 15, 2010

    The politician, who is chairman of the economic committee in the Bundestag, argued that it remained important to conduct a joint investigation with Russia over the alleged poisoning of the opposition figure and not rush into any conclusions, while still asking “who would benefit from the events”.

    “The process does not benefit Russia, Europe or Germany. It primarily benefits the USA, in whose economic interests it is that our relationship with Russia is deteriorating,” he said in the interview. “Once again, Russia is blamed across the board and without sufficient evidence.”

    The Future of Nord Stream 2 is at Stake

    Russian activist Alexei Navalny fell ill on board a plane bound for Moscow on 20 August. This prompted the pilots to make an emergency landing and rush him to a hospital in Omsk, where he fell into a coma. Navalny’s relatives requested that he be transported to Berlin’s Charite clinic for further treatment. A week later, German authorities announced that the political activist was likely poisoned with a Soviet-era military-grade nerve agent from the Novichok group, as traces of cholinesterase inhibitors were said to be found in his blood. Russian doctors insisted that these substances were not discovered in Navalny’s body during his hospitalisation in Omsk.

    Berlin was quick to blame the alleged poisoning on Moscow, despite not providing any proof to back up the claims. The Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov called on Germany to share information on the matter with partners in Moscow but said that the Kremlin does not see any risk of Germany blocking Nord Stream 2's construction, despite calls from some politicians, including Christian Democratic Union member Friedrich Merz. For Peskov, these pressures to halt the commercial project in relation to a controversial incident with the Russian opposition figure were simply unsubstantiated “emotional statements”.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel previously said that Alexei Navalny’s case and issues related to Nord Stream 2 project should be looked into separately, while the premier of the eastern German state of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, insisted that the pipeline “must be completed”.

    “We depend on each other, we need this cooperation”, Kretschmer said earlier.

    Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, who has long been a critic of energy cooperation between Germany and Russia, recently re-iterated his calls for NATO partners to withdraw from the project amid the Navalny scandal and said that he would “absolutely” support this decision.

    Tags:
    Alexei Navalny, Dmitry Peskov, Donald Trump, Angela Merkel, United States, Nord Stream 2, Russia, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse