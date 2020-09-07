Polish Foreign Ministry Refutes Warsaw-Berlin Phone Talks About Navalny Case

"We refute Belarusian reports about the Warsaw-Berlin phone conversation, in which the two countries' authorities allegedly had to admit that Alexey Navalny was not in fact poisoned", the Polish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.
On Friday, Belarusian state-run media released an audio recording of the alleged phone talks.
On 20 August, Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny fell gravely ill during a flight to Moscow. Following an emergency landing in the city of Omsk, he was hospitalised, where he later went into a coma and was put on a respirator. After testing his samples, Russian medics found no traces of poison, saying that Navalny's condition was caused by an abrupt drop of glucose in his blood.
However, after he was transported to the Charite hospital in Berlin, German doctors claimed they found traces of a substance from a group of cholinesterase inhibitors in his body, which Russian medics denied. Berlin later claimed there were traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in Navalny's tests.
