Buzzkiller: French Man Accidentally Destroys Parts of House While Trying to Swat a Fly, Reports Say

An elderly French man accidentally destroyed parts of his house while trying to kill an annoying fly, Francebleu reported on Friday.
According to the media, the 82-year-old man from the small village of Parcoul-Chenaud in southwestern France attempted to chase the fly and hit it with an electric racket. However, he was unaware of a gas leak from a faulty canister outside of the building. The gas, apparently, found its way through to his kitchen and accumulated under furniture.
The man's attempt to shock the fly with the racket led to an inevitable explosion that destroyed the kitchen and caused damage to the roof of the house. The man was taken to a local hospital but his condition is not serious, the media outlet reported.
