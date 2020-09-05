Montenegro's Ruling Party Admits Defeat in General Election, Presidium Says

"We have reckoned that DPS will further remain the demonstrably strongest political party of Montenegro. Nevertheless, in light of the circumstances that prevent us from forming a parliamentary majority, and thus a new government, with our coalition partners, the elections' result is a failure (a defeat)," the party said in a statement.
On Saturday morning, the party's praesidium held a meeting on the results of the August 30 election.
Earlier in the week, Montenegro's largest opposition alliance For the Future of Montenegro declared itself the winner of the last Sunday general election with its leader, Zdravko Krivokapic, calling for "a government of experts."
At first, President of Montenegro and DPS leader Milo Dukanovic refuses to accept defeat. According to the final election results, despite winning most votes among individual parties, the DPS lost the majority in the legislature, which was secured by the coalition of the For the Future of Montenegro, Peace is Our Nation and Black on White political blocs.
