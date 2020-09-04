Register
19:11 GMT04 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny transported from the Omsk hospital

    Belarusian State TV Releases 'Recording of Warsaw-Berlin Call' on Navalny

    © Sputnik / Alexander Kryazhev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    6823
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/04/1080369260_0:227:2176:1451_1200x675_80_0_0_887b71fe53d2e549671d36d2561203f5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202009041080369037-belarusian-state-tv-releases-recording-of-warsaw-berlin-call-on-navalny/

    Previously, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that his country had managed to intercept a call between Berlin and Warsaw, ostensibly proving that Chancellor Angela Merkel’s claims about Navalny having been poisoned were a deliberate lie.

    Belarusian state television has released a recording of a phone call regarding Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny that was allegedly made between German and Polish authorities and purportedly intercepted by Belarusian intelligence. 

    In the alleged recording, the two individuals, one of whom goes by the name "Nick" and the other by the name "Mike", discuss the documents on Navalny's "poisoning" that were about to be presented to Chancellor Angela Merkel's office. When an alleged Polish official asks if the poisoning was real, "Nick" says that this is not so important, adding that all methods are good in "war".

    The callers went on to discuss how the scandal over Navalny’s poisoning could be used to dissuade Russia’s President Vladimir Putin from continuing his purported attempts to influence the situation in Belarus, which is currently experiencing protests. At the same time, one of the speakers said that his alleged work in Belarus was not yielding results that were as good as expected, calling the country’s president, Alexander Lukashenko, a “tough nut to crack” who is surrounded by “loyal” officials and the military. Lukashenko has repeatedly said that the protests in his country are orchestrated and backed from abroad, condemning foreign interference in Belarus’ domestic affairs.

    Police officers are seen in front of an ambulance that allegedly transported Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny to Charite Mitte Hospital Complex where he will receive medical treatment in Berlin, Germany August 22, 2020.
    © REUTERS / CHRISTIAN MANG
    Police officers are seen in front of an ambulance that allegedly transported Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny to Charite Mitte Hospital Complex where he will receive medical treatment in Berlin, Germany August 22, 2020.

    The Belarusian broadcaster ONT said that the "recording" had been passed on to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) for them to look into the contents.

    Navalny's Alleged 'Poisoning'

    Russian political activist Alexei Navalny was rushed to hospital in Omsk after falling gravely ill during a flight to Moscow on 20 August. Despite initial claims by his spokeswoman that the opposition figure had been poisoned, local doctors failed to detect any poison in his blood or urine and ruled that he had suffered a sudden drop in glucose levels due to metabolism problems.

    Russian opposition politican Alexei Navalny (File)
    © Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
    Berlin's Statements on Navalny Resemble Skripal Case Scenario, German Official Says

    After fighting to stabilise Navalny's condition for 44 hours, the doctors in Omsk approved a request from his relatives to transfer him to a German clinic. A week and a half afterwards, German authorities claimed that they had detected traces of a military-grade nerve agent from the Novichok group in Navalny's blood, pointing to the Kremlin as the likely culprit behind the alleged poisoning. Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel demanded that Russia explain the situation and provide answers. Moscow has refused to comment on the matter without first receiving solid information about the incident from Berlin. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, in turn, stated that his country's intelligence services had intercepted a call that could prove that the Germany's statements about Navalny were false.

    Related:

    Austrian Foreign Minister Urges to Separate Issues of Nord Stream 2 and Navalny's Alleged Poisoning
    Claims That Russia in Some Way Complicit in Navalny Case Are Improper, Ambassador to Germany Says
    Russian Medics Tested Navalny for Cholinesterase Inhibitors, Siberian Head Toxicologist Says
    Traces of Poison Were Found on Navalny's Skin, Bottle He Drank From, German Media Claims
    Berlin's Statements on Navalny Resemble Skripal Case Scenario, German Official Says
    Austria Summons Russian Ambassador Over Navalny Case
    Tags:
    Belarus, Poland, Germany, recording, poisoning, Alexei Navalny
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse