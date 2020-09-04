EU Spokesman Says Sanctions on Belarus, Possibly Lukashenko Still Under Discussion

"The member states are discussing the final list of those who will be sanctioned, so the scope, extent and those who would be sanctioned are subject of ongoing discussions," Stano told a briefing when asked to comment on whether Lukashenko should be expected to be on the list.
The spokesman did not specify the date that the list could be released, saying that setting a timeline at this point was "premature."
"I can only recall the political commitment made by the EU foreign ministers that we want to see the results as soon as it gets," Stano added.
Earlier in the day, German newspaper Die Welt reported, citing EU diplomatic sources, that the EU will not be imposing individual sanctions against Lukashenko due to objections by Germany, France and Italy.
Mass opposition protests were held across Belarus following the August 9 presidential election which saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition has insisted on that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, an opposition candidate, won the election.
