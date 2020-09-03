One of the Largest Brothels in Europe Goes Bankrupt as 'Sex Business' Goes On, Media Says

A massive Cologne-based brothel called "Pascha" ended up filing for bankruptcy after its coffers ran dry amid the restrictions imposed during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
One of the largest brothels in Europe, "Pascha" is based in a multi-story building and has a staff of around 60, including cooks, masseurs and hairdressers, with around 120 prostitutes plying their trade there.
"It's kind of unimaginable, but I submitted the bankruptcy petition to the local court on Tuesday", the establishment's managing director Armin Lobscheid said as quoted by local newspaper Express.
Lobscheid also criticized the manner in which the authorities allegedly predicted the lifting of the restrictions in question.
"We were put off for another two weeks every 14 days. We can't plan like that. We might have been able to avert the bankruptcy with the help of the banks if we had been promised that we could start again at the beginning of next year", he remarked.
The brothel's director added that "everyone in the industry knows that the sex business is going on", though "in a way that nobody will really welcome, namely in anonymity and bypassing the tax office".
