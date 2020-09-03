Lukashenko Appoints Several Top Security Officials

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has appointed the head of the State Control Committee Ivan Tertel as the chair of the State Security Committee, and the head of the State Security Commitee Valery Vakulchik as the State Secretary of the Security Council, the reports said on Thursday.
According to Belta news agency, deputy chair of the State Control Committee Ivan Gerasimov was promoted to acting chair.
On 9 August, the Belarus opposition organized protests after disputing the results of the presidential election in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko was reelected for a sixth term by winning 80 percent of the vote. The opposition insists that its candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.
According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died and several hundred others have sustained injuries during the unrest.
