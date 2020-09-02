Italy's Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi Tests Positive for COVID-19

Famous Italian politician and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Adnkronos news agency, this information has been confirmed by Berlusconi's attending physician Alberto Zangrillo, the head of anesthesia and resuscitation at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.
As Zangrillo explained, Berlusconi is "asymptomatic" and currently remains in isolation at home.
Berlusconi's staff announced via a statement that the politician will continue working from his house in Arcore, near Milan, and will contribute to the electoral campaigns of candidates from his party, Forza Italia, at the upcoming local elections scheduled to take place in September.
This development comes after Berlusconi was recently pictured with an old friend, businessman Flavio Briatore, who was hospitalized after testing positive to COVID-19 last month, AP notes, pointing out that Berlusconi had tested negative at the time.
