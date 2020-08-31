Lukashenko Dismisses Belarusian Ambassador to Spain

"Pavel Pustovoi has been stripped of the diplomatic status of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, First Class, for misconduct. ... Pustovoi was relieved from his post as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Kingdom of Spain and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Belarus to the World Tourism Organization," the statement says, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.
Earlier, Pustovoi said on Facebook that for a peaceful resolution of the situation in the republic, it was necessary to recount votes in the past presidential election.
