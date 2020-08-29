Anti-Islam Protest in Oslo Ends With Tearing of Koran and Brawls With Police - Photos

The development comes as violent riots broke out in another Scandinavian country, Sweden, following the burning of Koran during a demonstration organized by an anti-Islam group in the city of Malmo. Law enforcement there brace for another night of riots and asked Swedish authorities for reinforcement.

One person was reportedly injured and 20 people arrested following a protest in the Norwegian capital Oslo, which was organized by a group called "Stop Islamization of Norway" or SIAN. Tensions escalated after a demonstrator started tearing pages from Koran, the book composed of sacred writings, revealed by Allah to Prophet Muhammad.

She is now ripping pages from the Quran pic.twitter.com/iV9cLz7XmR — Faytuks News 🔴 (@Faytuks) August 29, 2020

​Scuffles occurred between SIAN demonstrators and counter protesters, who managed to bypass the police perimeter as well as between counter-protesters and law enforcement officers, when the former tried to tear police barricades.

En liten gruppe motdemonstranter har tre ganger forsøkt å rive politiets barrikader ved SIANs demonstrasjon foran Stortinget, foreløpig uten hell. Lars Gule er blant vaktene som forsøker å roe situasjonen pic.twitter.com/yYiNyZSVRh — Filter Nyheter (@FilterNyheter) August 29, 2020

​

Initially the demonstrators on both sides behaved peacefully with people simply chanting slogans. The situation escalated after leader of SIAN group denounced prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam.

Protests in Oslo come as Malmo, Sweden’s third-largest city, saw on Friday violent rights after a Danish right-wing group Stram Kurs (Hard Line) filmed the burning of Koran in the public park. After the video was posted online more than 300 people gathered in the city to voice their anger. The demonstration quickly turned violent with people burning tires, throwing stones at police and directing fireworks at them.

Huge fires [of tires it seems] now being set in the streets of #Malmo, #Sweden after the Quran was burnt by the "Stram kurs" group. #Rosengård pic.twitter.com/MZFO2oYwZT — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) August 28, 2020

​A big fire occurred in an underground parking garage. Following the riots police in the city asked Swedish authorities for reinforcement as they said they had "no control" over the situation.