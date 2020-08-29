Paris Police Fine 73 Anti-Mask Protesters for Breaking Coronavirus Rules - Video

On Saturday, people have taken to the streets of Paris to protest against the compulsory mask-wearing ordered by French Prime Minister Jean Castex amid the latest surge of the disease.
Police have fined at least 73 people during the protest for not wearing masks.
- Demonstration against coronavirus curbs and mandatory mask-wearing in Paris, France.© Sputnik /
At the moment, France has the highest daily increase in Europe, with over 7,000 new infections per day. The nation has the seventh-highest death toll worldwide, as at least 30,596 people have succumbed to the coronavirus so far.
According to Prime Minister Castex, 21 of France’s departments are currently in the "red zone" amid the outbreak.
