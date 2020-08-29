Rally Against COVID-19 Restrictions Goes Ahead in Berlin After Ban Lifted - Video

Sputnik is live from Berlin where demonstrators have gathered to voice their opposition to the current government measures against the coronavirus. A counter-protest is also expected to take place in the German capital.
Germany reported 1,479 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 24,986, while the death toll currently stands at 9,289 with one new fatality reported over the past 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute.
The anti-coronavirus measures, which were imposed in March when Europe was the epicentre of the pandemic, have been gradually eased since May. Nevertheless, Germany has seen a spike in the number of cases over the past several weeks, prompting the authorities to implement tougher restrictions against the coronavirus. Last Friday, the number of new cases exceeded 2,000 for the first time since late April.
