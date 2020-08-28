Seven People Injured as Unknown Blows Up ATM Near Paris, Reports Suggest

The outlet reported, citing Versailles Deputy Prosecutor Juliette Gest, that two of the seven injured people were taken to a hospital.
According to Yvelines City Office Chief Thomas Lavielle, as quoted in the report, the injuries were minor, mainly related to burns and hearing shock.
🔴 #StopRacailles#Yvelines : un distributeur de billets attaqué à l’explosif, situé à l’intérieur du magasin #Carrefour de #MézièressurSeine.— Stop®️acailles 🇫🇷 (@stop_racailles) August 28, 2020
Des clients blessés ont dû être pris en charge.#LaRacailleBlesse #LaRacailleVole#LaRacailleTue #Racailles pic.twitter.com/JgH0Hv3r7H
According to the report, a 5.9-feet tall man in black attire entered the store — a local Carrefour Market — shortly after it opened at 9:30 am local time (07:30 GMT), approached the ATM, put a batch of explosives on the device and detonated it.
🇫🇷 [FLASH] - Au moins 17 blessés après une attaque à l'#explosif contre un distributeur automatique du Carrefour Market de Mézières-sur-Seine dans les #Yvelines. L'auteur de l'attaque est en fuite. (Le Parisien - BFM) #MézièressurSeine pic.twitter.com/vNUUXFQKL2— La Plume Libre (@LPLdirect) August 28, 2020
The blast was so strong that it tore apart an entire section of the store's front wall, according to the video footage. There were reportedly 38 people inside the store at the time of the explosion.
Police are currently looking for the perpetrator, while perplexed as to why would he decide to rob an ATM with witnesses present, according to the report.
