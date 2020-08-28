Navalny's Cholinesterase Inhibition Symptoms Diminishing, Berlin Clinic Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The condition of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny remains serious, but the symptoms of cholinesterase inhibition are weakening, the Charite clinic in Berlin said Friday.

"Alexei #Navalny has been receiving treatment at #charitéberlin since last weekend. His condition is stable. There has been some improvement in the symptoms caused by the inhibition of cholinesterase activity. Mr. Navalny continues to be treated in an intensive care unit, where he is being kept in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator. While his condition remains serious, there is no immediate danger to his life", the clinic tweeted.

Last week, Navalny fell ill during a domestic flight and went into a coma. Following an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was admitted to a local hospital. Before any conclusions were made by medics, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh claimed that the politician could have been poisoned, alleging that a substance might have been added to his tea at the airport.

Russian doctors subsequently found no traces of poison in his samples and said that the deterioration of his health was caused by an abrupt drop of glucose in Navalny's blood due to a metabolic imbalance.

© Sputnik / Valery Melnikov Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny

At the same time, CCTV footage from the airport allegedly showed that Navalny was given the tea from his aide and not directly from the shop - which means that whoever prepared the beverage could not have known who was going to drink it.

On Saturday, following a request from his wife, Navalny was flown to Berlin for further treatment at Charite clinic. According to the German hospital, they found a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors in Navalny's system - which the Russian medics say was not found in his samples.