EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan Offers Resignation to European Commission President

EU Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan released a statement announcing his resignation from the position over his recent trip to Ireland where he visited a social event, which was seen as breaching coronavirus restrictions.
"This evening I have tendered my resignation as EU Trade Commissioner to the President of the European Commission, Dr Ursula von der Leyen. It was becoming increasingly clear that the controversy concerning my recent visit to Ireland was becoming a distraction from my work as an EU Commissioner and would undermine my work in the key months ahead. I deeply regret that my trip to Ireland – the country that I have been so proud to represent as a public servant for most of my adult life - caused such concern, unease and upset", the statement said.
Hogan reiterated that he "fully appreciates and recognises" the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, apologising for the "mistakes" that he made during his visit to Ireland.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)