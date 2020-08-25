Streets Outside Charite Hospital in Berlin, Where Alexey Navalny is Being Treated - Video

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is currently in Germany's Charite clinic, in a medically-induced coma, after falling ill on a plane from Tomsk, subsequently urgently treated in Omsk.
According to a Monday statement from Charite, German doctors found traces of an intoxicating substance from the chemical group of cholinesterase inhibitors in Navalny's body. While his life is no longer in danger, his nervous system could be affected, the Charite statement said.
The statement comes contrary to that of Russian doctors, who did not find holinesterase inhibitors poisoning Navalny's system.
The opposition activist politician was transferred to Berlin on Saturday after Navalny become unconscious on a plane from Tomsk to Moscow and was urgently brought to a hospital in Omsk.
